Ford CEO Jim Farley Delivers Jay Leno's Mustang GTD

Famed fire survivor and not-a-Ferrari owner Jay Leno just took custody of his brand-new Ford Mustang GTD, the American carmaker's attempt to muscle in on the European exotic market. And I do mean brand new. The car only just started rolling off the assembly lines of the company that invented assembly lines, and Leno's GTD is serial number 12, matching his Ford GTs. The Mustang was delivered straight to him by no less than Ford CEO Jim Farley himself.

As seen on the latest episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Farley walks the one-time talk show host through the Mustang GTD and what makes it special. Farley says that this is the "ultimate Mustang ever built," and it's not hard to see why: This front-engined American machine lapped the Nurburgring in just 6:52.072. It managed that using the optional Performance Pack, which adds a front splitter, underbody flaps, and a Formula 1-style DRS spoiler that grants it 2,000 pounds of downforce at 180 mph.

The Mustang GTD is the street-legal version of the race-spec Mustang GT3 that took a podium finish at Le Mans in 2024. As Farley keeps on pointing out to Leno, though, the GTD comes with a bunch of features the race car didn't even get. And yet, as Leno takes it for a spin on the streets of LA, he notes, "You could drive this every day... In a complimentary way, it's like a Miata. It's extremely light and nimble on its feet." It's calm enough, when you want it to be, to act like a normal car.