The One Car Brand Jay Leno Will Never Add To His Collection

To be clear, Leno is a fan of the prancing horse brand. Both classic and contemporary Ferraris like the F50 have graced "Jay Leno's Garage," but the denim-clad aficionado would never actually use his own money to buy one. "I like Ferraris, they're excellent cars," Leno states on a "Cars and Culture" podcast circa 2022. The jokester continues, "I just never liked dealing with the dealers. I don't want to give a guy 25-grand in an envelope [for the privilege of buying one]." He likens the Ferrari purchase experience to "rich guys who go to a dominatrix" to get the crap kicked out of them.

Leno also levels accusations that customers are required to buy inferior models first as a prerequisite to buying the car they really want, and that the brand pressures owners into purchasing pricey certificates of authenticity to maintain a vehicle's provenance. Leno contrasts the cold shoulder from Ferrari with excellent customer service from McLaren, whose salesperson advised him against unnecessary costly options like carbon fiber brakes and later offered a significant horsepower upgrade for his MP4-12C, free of charge.

A curious aspect of Jay Leno's stance on new Ferrari ownership is that his considerable fame — automotive and otherwise — would likely negate the need to jump through the same hoops that mere mortals like us would endure. The fact that Leno doesn't throw his celebrity weight around and treats a Ferrari purchase from the same viewpoint as your average Bitcoin millionaire speaks volumes about his humility.