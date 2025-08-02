The Oldest Boeing Passenger Jet In Active Service Has Been Flying For Over 45 Years

American aeronautical juggernaut Boeing has been a hot topic lately, though perhaps not for the best reasons. A couple of deadly 737 Max crashes in just five months spanning 2018 and 2019 has that effect, though. That's not to mention the infamous 2024 Alaska Airlines flight during which an emergency exit door plug ejected itself due to missing bolts. And now, Boeing's latest narrow-body products, the 737 Max 7 and Max 10, are struggling to get certified for use by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. That's forcing some customers like United Airlines to switch their orders to older 737 Max models instead.

However, before the recent Max iterations became a thorn in Boeing's side, the 737 was widely regarded as a durable, reliable workhouse for commercial airline fleets. Since it first took to the skies in 1967, Boeing has delivered 12,134 of the popular jets as of June 2025. That makes the 737 the most-sold commercial jet ever, although Airbus' A320 family could steal that title in the very near future, even with the A320's mysterious barking noise.

Based on our research, none of the very earliest Boeing 737 airframes from the late 1960s are still in mainstream passenger-carrying commercial service. However, the Venezuelan airline Venezolana still operates tail number YV3471 on regularly scheduled domestic routes. That 737-200 was built in 1978, which makes it over 45 years old.