Ever Heard A Barking Noise On An Airbus Plane? Here's What It Is

In a March 2025 poll commissioned by travel website The Points Guy, 65% of Americans surveyed indicated they're more nervous about flying in light of recent incidents. In fact, 36% of those polled said that flying fears resulted in modified travel plans, like taking alternative transportation or canceling a journey altogether. Fresh events include a military helicopter colliding with an American Airlines jet in January, killing all 60 passengers; two of the airline's jets clipping wings in a minor April collision on the ground at Reagan National Airport in Washington; and the tragic Air India Boeing 787 crash in June that killed at least 270, both inside the plane and on the ground.

The fact is, the odds of perishing in a plane crash are a staggeringly hopeful 1 in 11 million annually, according to PBS's "Nova" series. You're far more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident, which carries a 1 in 5,000 chance of occurring. Still, any unexpected noise from an aircraft, either on the ground or mid-air, is likely to set already jittery passengers on edge.

As it happens, most Airbus jets make a very strange noise indeed. One that sounds exactly like a dog barking. Assuming there aren't any actual service dogs in the vicinity of your seat, that barking sound belongs to the aircraft's Power Transfer Unit (PTU), a noisy hydraulic pump.