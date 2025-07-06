Why Are Boeing 737 Engine Casings Flat On The Bottom?

The activity that aviation nerds call planespotting is a great way to pass the time while waiting for your flight to board. It's always exciting to see unusual aircraft like the double-decker Airbus A380, which is something of a white elephant nowadays. On the other hand, one of the most common jets you're likely to see is Boeing's 737. Although the updated 737 Max has been a major headache for Boeing, there's no denying the overall success of this design, which has been in service for almost 60 years.

The Boeing 737 also happens to be easy to identity due to the unique flat section on the bottom of its two engine casings. To be clear, unlike most jet engines, the units on the 737 are not totally round and don't form a perfect circle. Rather like the racing steering wheels that have filtered into high-performance passenger cars, there's a prominent flat spot on the bottom of the 737's engine cowls. One of the main reasons for flat bottom steering wheels, besides a sporty appearance, is extra clearance under the wheel for the driver's legs in cramped quarters. As it turns out, that's exactly the same reason for the flat-bottom jet engine casings: extra clearance underneath.