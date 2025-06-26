Missing Bolts Were Thrown Away In Boeing 737 Max Door Plug Blowout, Says NTSB

The NTSB stated that the incident's probable cause was "Boeing's failure to provide adequate training, guidance, and oversight." The four missing bolts were removed during the manufacturing process to facilitate rework on the aircraft, but were never reinstalled. However, many unanswered questions remain due to the absence of proper documentation from Boeing.

There's no record of who removed and reinstalled the door plug, meaning that the Boeing employee was never identified and questioned by investigators about the company's working conditions and procedures. The NTSB found that only one Boeing employee had prior experience removing door plugs out of the two dozen workers on the 737 Max door team, NPR reports. That one employee happened to be on vacation in September 2023 when the work on the incident's plane occurred. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said:

"The safety deficiencies that led to this accident should have been evident to Boeing and to the FAA — should have been preventable. This time, it was missing bolts securing the MED plug. But the same safety deficiencies that led to this accident could just as easily have led to other manufacturing quality escapes and, perhaps, other accidents."

The report doesn't mark the end of the stiff regulatory scrutiny that Boeing is under. Investigations are still underway for the fatal crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, India earlier this month. The wide-body airliner appeared to lose engine power while taking off and plummeted into the dining hall of a nearby medical college. The crash killed 241 people aboard the plane and 19 people on the ground. There was a sole survivor who walked away from the wreckage.