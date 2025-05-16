Ford F-150 Lighting Is Back To Beating Tesla Cybertruck In Electric Pickup Sales

It was probably fun while it lasted for Tesla's struggling Cybertruck, but the controversial rig has now surrendered its brief reign at the top of the electric-pickup hill. Citing S&P Global Mobility data, Automotive News reports that the Ford F-150 Lightning racked up more registrations than the Cybertruck in the first quarter of 2025: 7,913 for the Ford against 7,126 for the Tesla.

The natural order of things has been restored. Of course, this comes after the Lightning lost out to Cybertruck in the battle for the overall 2024 sales crown, with Ford moving 32,893 units to Tesla's 39,442. It's tempting to blame Elon Musk's DOGE hijinks since Trump took office for the Q1 slide, but it's more likely that the expensive and exotic Cybertruck is starting to run out of customers. The Lightning, meanwhile, is mostly a normal full-size pickup that just happens to be fueled by electrons.

Before we get too excited about a budding battle royale between Ford — whose gas-burning F-150 has been America's best selling vehicle every year since the Reagan Administration — and upstart Tesla, we should acknowledge that neither company is yet posting terribly impressive EV pickup numbers.