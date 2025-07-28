Mazda MX-30 Is One Of The Rarest Cars You Can Buy For Under $15,000

In theory, it would be pretty cool to own a rare car. The problem is usually that buying one typically requires spending a lot of money, and most people don't have a lot of money, period, much less a lot of money available for unnecessary purchases such as rare cars. But what if I told you there was a car you could buy that's both ultra-rare and also costs less than $15,000? You'd be pretty excited, right? Well, then it's time to head to Arizona to pick up a new-to-you Mazda MX-30.

Now, a lot of people just noped out of this whole thing because they have no interest in a small electric crossover that only offered 100 miles of range when new. And I get that. Living with a pre-owned, low-range EV definitely has its challenges, even if I'm pretty sure the MX-30's significantly faster charging speed would make it far easier to own than my old Fiat 500e. Then again, the fact that so few people wanted an MX-30 in the first place is a big part of why these cars are so rare.

And I mean legitimately rare, not "this is one of only three Corvettes built with this exact spec on a July 25 that also happened to fall on a Wednesday" rare. By the time Mazda finally pulled the plug on MX-30 sales in the U.S., after not even two full years on the market, it had barely sold 600 of them. On top of that, Mazda only sold them in California, so if you live in a state that isn't California, there's a good chance this sub-$15,000 MX-30 would be the only one in the entire state.