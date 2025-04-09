It Should Be Illegal To Sell A Car With An Interior This Awful

If you're too young to remember the Great Recession, you might just assume this was a normal interior for a low-volume American supercar at the time, but I promise you that's not the case. In fact, it isn't even the same interior that other F7s got. This one's number two of seven, but just look at the interior of number three — it isn't exactly the predecessor to the Bugatti Tourbillon, but its cabin isn't as bad as the one we're talking about here. (Also, don't ask why it took them two whole model years to sell the third F7.)

No, someone with way too much money looked at the regular F7 cabin, decided it needed a few improvements and decided this was the solution. Normally, I'd make fun of them for including the "EJECT" label, but we don't even have time for that when the rest of the interior looks as bad as it does. This is offensive to every single person with eyes, and if they take my eyes in one of the Elon Camps, I'll still be mad I used them to look at these images back when I had them. Whoever is responsible for this needs to be locked away in the Federal Reserve stat. They simply can't be trusted not to do even more terrible things, and if we lived in a just world, Obama would get hauled in to testify at a Congressional hearing about why he didn't personally stop this car from being sold.