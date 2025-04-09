It Should Be Illegal To Sell A Car With An Interior This Awful
Driving a car is a big responsibility. Sure, they're fun to drive fast, but they're also big and heavy, and if you hit something or, God forbid, someone, you're going to do some real damage. In the same way, designing a car is also a big responsibility. In addition to making it look good, you're also obligated to ensure it's safe. And that includes being safe for people to look at, something that clearly didn't happen with the interior of this 2012 Falcon F7 that's currently for sale on Cars & Bids. Seriously, what the heck is going on here? It should be straight-up illegal to sell a car with an interior this awful.
If you don't remember the Falcon F7, you probably aren't alone. The company, Falcon Motorsports, was founded not long after the last time Republican policies caused a massive recession, and three years later, its first car, the F7, was ready for production. The F7 was a mid-engine American supercar with a carbon-composite chassis, a gated six-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive and a Lingenfelter-tuned 7.0-liter V8 that made 620 horsepower and 585 pound-feet of torque. The styling was derivative at best, it cost more than $200,000 when new and they only ever built seven of them, so no one can blame you for forgetting. Good luck forgetting this horrible interior now that you've seen it, though.
Somebody asked for this
If you're too young to remember the Great Recession, you might just assume this was a normal interior for a low-volume American supercar at the time, but I promise you that's not the case. In fact, it isn't even the same interior that other F7s got. This one's number two of seven, but just look at the interior of number three — it isn't exactly the predecessor to the Bugatti Tourbillon, but its cabin isn't as bad as the one we're talking about here. (Also, don't ask why it took them two whole model years to sell the third F7.)
No, someone with way too much money looked at the regular F7 cabin, decided it needed a few improvements and decided this was the solution. Normally, I'd make fun of them for including the "EJECT" label, but we don't even have time for that when the rest of the interior looks as bad as it does. This is offensive to every single person with eyes, and if they take my eyes in one of the Elon Camps, I'll still be mad I used them to look at these images back when I had them. Whoever is responsible for this needs to be locked away in the Federal Reserve stat. They simply can't be trusted not to do even more terrible things, and if we lived in a just world, Obama would get hauled in to testify at a Congressional hearing about why he didn't personally stop this car from being sold.
The rest of the F7 was no beauty, either
Considering how offensive those interior images are, it's also understandable that you might look at the rest of the car and think it doesn't look that bad. I'm also willing to admit the car looks better than you'd expect considering the interior made me bleed from my own eye sockets. Take a step back, though, and it still isn't great. If you saw the F7 in a video game, you'd probably assume it was meant to be a Ferrari without the need to obtain the rights to Ferrari's actual design. It could certainly be worse, but that $225,000+ price tag back in 2012 would be more than $300,000 in today's money. They could have done better.
The auction is almost over, and bidding hasn't even gotten close to $300,000. Shocking, I know. There's also a reserve on the auction, so don't be surprised if it doesn't end up selling. Then again, depending on how much money the current owner has lost in the last week, there's a chance they'll be willing to cut their losses and let this thing go for regardless of what the high bid is. At the very least, they'd get a little money and also get that horrible interior out of their lives forever. That certainly sounds like a win-win to me.