Riding On The Goodyear Blimp Over The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Is The Most Surreal Thing I've Ever Done

The Goodyear Blimp is an international icon, but for folks like me based in Northeast Ohio the good Sir Wingfoot is something of a local celebrity. I see the incredible yellow and blue fella on occasion just taking trips to the grocery store, or out at a football game. Everybody knows the guy, he's got friends everywhere, and his only mission in life is to get you to buy tires. Late last year I mentioned in a blog that I wanted to ride in the Blimp above the Indy 500, and if you speak something out into the universe, it just might frickin' happen! On the Monday before the 500, Goodyear reached out to me to see if I was still interested and let me know they had one open seat I could take. Yes, excuse me, I'll drop everything to drive to Indianapolis a day early to make this happen, thank you.

The Blimp — actually not a blimp but a semi-rigid dirigible — wouldn't be able to take me to the track on race day, as the crew had to do a flyover in the morning before heading straight to Charlotte, N.C. for the Coke 600. But they could do the next best thing and get me above the track on Legends Day, the Saturday before the 500. I'll take it! So I showed up to a small regional private jet airport about 40 miles east of the race track on Saturday morning, ready to go. I should mention here that I'm incredibly afraid of heights, but I figured this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I resolved to suck it up and do the damn thing.

Bradley Brownell

After a brief orientation discussion, myself and three other passengers were loaded one at a time into the small gondola hanging down below the ship's airframe.