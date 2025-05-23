Here Are Your Nominations For The Indy 500 GOAT
Just 75 drivers have won the Indianapolis 500 since its inception in 1911. As we close in on this weekend's 109th running of the famed event, we're taking a look back at all the greats and attempting to figure out which of them did it best. Going back through all of time, who is the single greatest? Earlier this week we asked all of you to name your Indy 500 GOAT, and so many of you had some great ideas for who you would pick. I'm not sure it's possible to narrow it down to just one person, so we compiled a list of our favorite Borg-Warner Trophy winners here for your perusal. If you think there's someone missing from the list, feel free to sound off in the comments section and we can have a nice lively conversation about it.
Taku-san
Since it's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I'm going with Takuma Sato.
Suggested by Giantsgiants
JPM FTW
I know Rick Mears, AJ Foyt, Al Unser, and Helio Castroneves are tied for the most Indy 500 wins.
But my answer is Juan Pablo Montoya.
He won the 2000 Indy 500 in his first Indycar start, then proceded to leave CART/Indycar for Formula 1, and then Nascar, winning races in both. He returned to Indycar in 2014, and in 2015, won the Indy 500 again, meaning he won 2 of his first 3 starts at the speedway, with over a decade between the 1st and 2nd start. He took less than two years to acclimate to a totally different car than what he left behind, and managed to do something incredibly difficult.
Mario Andretti and Tony Stewart are two guys that are absolutely in the conversation for the greatest driver of all time, and Mario only won the 500 once, and Tony never did, so I don't think I'm unreasonable to consider him in spite of there being four different four-time winners, as well as six three-time winners (Johnny Rutherford, Wilbur Shaw, Mauri Rose, Louis Meyer, Bobby Unser, and Dario Franchitti). Montoya had a knack for Indy that was insane, and I have zero doubts that he'd have either four or five wins if he hadn't left for Indycar and Nascar.
Suggested by MustangIIMatt
Ricky
Mears – without question. Won all of his 500's within a 12 year span with the much faster rear engine race-cars, never going more than 5 years w/o a win. Both Unser Sr. and Foyt share a 16 year span over all their wins, so it's a toss-up between both of those drivers. Helio – shouldn't even be in this discussion. Won all his 500's during the IRL spec car era and was gifted his second 500 win when the Indy officials screwed Paul Tracy back in '02 when former CART drivers were still detested by the IRL Principals. I'd put Franchitti and Rutherford ahead of Helio in the three-win category. Yeah, it's evident that I can't stand Helio.
Suggested by Scarbourgeoisie
Doing the impossible
How about Danny Sullivan's "Spin and Win" during the 1985 Indianapolis 500, where he spun out in front of Mario Andretti but managed to regain control and go on to win the race?
Suggested by George Z
Is it Villeneuve?
It's hard to pin point one driver as Indy 500 GOAT without considering their entire career.
Anybody who won races in F1 and won the Indy 500 is at the top of my list.
Suggested by MattGehlhoff
For the record, the list includes Jim Clark, Graham Hill, Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi, Jacques Villeneuve, and Juan Pablo Montoya.
Big Al
I have to say that Al Unser Sr. is in the mix. 4 wins, second most laps led, oldest driver to ever win it.
Suggested by dinovelvet
Changing history
I suggested Clark because he was a complete outsider who showed up and won decisively in a car that was a complete departure and that changed everything.
Suggested by Michael Rosenfeld
Mario the, uh, bride?
I nominate the Andretti Family for a special "Always the Bridesmaid never the Bride" award.
Suggested by Adam Minter
The toughest to do it
It has to be A.J. Foyt. Others have won the race four times; he did it before anyone else.
Suggested by namesakeone
Back home again
For the totality of Indy, Jim Nabors is the GOAT.
I got goosebumps every year when I heard "BACK HOME AGAIN..."
Dude delivered every. single. year.
RIP.
Suggested by potbellyjoe