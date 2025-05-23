Here Are Your Nominations For The Indy 500 GOAT

I know Rick Mears, AJ Foyt, Al Unser, and Helio Castroneves are tied for the most Indy 500 wins.

But my answer is Juan Pablo Montoya.

He won the 2000 Indy 500 in his first Indycar start, then proceded to leave CART/Indycar for Formula 1, and then Nascar, winning races in both. He returned to Indycar in 2014, and in 2015, won the Indy 500 again, meaning he won 2 of his first 3 starts at the speedway, with over a decade between the 1st and 2nd start. He took less than two years to acclimate to a totally different car than what he left behind, and managed to do something incredibly difficult.

Mario Andretti and Tony Stewart are two guys that are absolutely in the conversation for the greatest driver of all time, and Mario only won the 500 once, and Tony never did, so I don't think I'm unreasonable to consider him in spite of there being four different four-time winners, as well as six three-time winners (Johnny Rutherford, Wilbur Shaw, Mauri Rose, Louis Meyer, Bobby Unser, and Dario Franchitti). Montoya had a knack for Indy that was insane, and I have zero doubts that he'd have either four or five wins if he hadn't left for Indycar and Nascar.