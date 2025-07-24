F1 On Target To Hit Its Net Zero Carbon Goal Thanks To Its Biofuel Future

Formula 1 has released an update on its Net Zero by 2030 program, in which the world's premiere motorsport is trying to have, you guessed it, net zero carbon emissions by 2030. And while lots of things may not be going as well as we hoped these days (gestures broadly), in this case, it's actually good news! Five years into the endeavor, the sport has reduced its emissions by 26%, or halfway to its goal. To clarify, "net zero" doesn't mean zero emissions, it means you don't emit more CO2 than you had to burn to make the fuel in the first place.

Specifically, in 2019 F1 promised to cut carbon pollution by 50% compared to what it did in 2018. In fact, this year, F1 went back and revised their calculations down for what it emitted in 2018. In other words, it had to work even harder to slash down to 50% of the revised, lower number, which makes the motorsport's progress even more impressive.

All in, F1 determines that it emitted 168,720 tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) in 2024, vs 228,793 in 2018. What's more, there are three additional races on the calendar nowadays, 24 vs 21. This isn't the sort of thing that happens without a serious, sustained commitment; we've all seen green initiatives fall by the wayside before. Hats off to FIA for this one.