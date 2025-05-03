If Your Engine Oil Smells Like Gas, This Is Probably Why

Though necessary for your vehicle, engine fluids can become dangerous, especially when they get into and contaminate another fluid. When one kind of fluid mixes with another, it reduces the effectiveness of one or both of them, depending on how the contamination happened, and can cause all kinds of havoc in an engine. Oil in your coolant (or vice versa) is probably the most common and well-known kind of bad news fluid mixing, but what about others? What about, say, gas in your oil? Unfortunately for you and your vehicle's engine, it's a problem that could happen and not a cheap one either.

Engine oil and gasoline are two fluids that you never want mixing in your vehicle's engine. Anything getting in your oil is bad for your engine, but fuel contamination is especially bad for two reasons. One, it dilutes the oil to the point where it can't lubricate anymore. Two, it speaks to larger and more expensive problems with the engine or one of its related systems.

What kind of problems? Let's talk about it.