If Your Car's Guzzling Engine Oil, This Is What We'd Check First

Do you often find that your oil level is lower than you expect when you check it, or do you get a lot of grief from the tech at the oil change shop about your oil change intervals? If so, your engine might be consuming more oil than is quite normal. All engines consume a tiny bit of oil as they operate as this is just part and parcel of the internal combustion process. Oil lubricates cylinders and keeps valve seals soft and limber — among other things — and small amounts are burned or otherwise consumed as this happens. This shouldn't be noticeable on a healthy engine that's working properly. If your car is consuming a lot of oil, however, you could have a serious problem on your hands.

Before we get into the thick of this article, I'd like to point out that we're talking about oil consumption here, not oil burning. If your car is burning oil you'll know it by the blue-white smoke coming out of the tailpipe and the hot, acrid smell of burning oil that permeates everything. Oil consumption is either oil loss inside the engine or an external leak, and doesn't necessarily mean that the engine is burning that lost oil.

Nevertheless, it's important to know why your engine is consuming oil, so that you can get it fixed in proper time.