The Easiest Way To Back Up A Trailer, Even If You've Never Done It Before

Long before I was ever the beautiful car writeress you see before you today, I was once an intern at Watkins Glen International out in rural New York. I used to tow an enclosed trailer containing a NASCAR Camry all around the state, setting it up at various car shows and gas stations to hawk tickets to the Glen's season-ending NASCAR race. Before I got the job, though, I'd only ever driven a trailer once — a much smaller and lighter trailer that I never had to back into a parking spot. I had to learn fast.

Within an hour of messing around in a parking lot, I had the basics down. Within a few trips, I could back all 20 feet of that car trailer through a standard parking spot. Fine control of a trailer isn't actually all that difficult to learn, it just takes a little bit of technique and a lot of practice, and I'm here to tell you how to easily back up a trailer even if you've never done it before.