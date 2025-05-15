Genius Arrested After Attempting To Flat Tow A Saab Backwards

If you ever need to tow a Saab 9-3 convertible, perhaps don't do what these two bozos in Texas did. Video from Interstate 610 outside of Houston shows the little Saab being towed by a Ford Expedition backward down the road. Because of, you know, physics, the car swerved back and forth as a terrified person behind the wheel did their best to keep the car straight. Of course, this created quite a hazard for people trying to drive down the road the correct way around. The dangerous situation eventually ended in — you guessed it — a crash.

Police tell ABC13 Houston that the car broke down, and since the driver and his girlfriend didn't have enough money to call a tow truck, they decided to tow it themselves using a chain. Even in a best-case scenario, flat-towing a car isn't an easy task, and that's when it's facing the correct direction. Unfortunately for them, no one mentioned that. Apparently, at some point, the Saab's axle broke, and that's what led to the video we see now.