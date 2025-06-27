Which US Airlines Have The Largest Boeing Fleets?

The past several years have not been kind to U.S. aerospace company Boeing. Its 737 Max airliner was grounded between March 2019 and December 2020 after two of the jets crashed in less than five months, killing 346 people. Then in January 2024, a panel covering an unused emergency exit blew out at 16,000 feet and opened a large hole in the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9. Although passengers' belongings were sucked out of the plane, the seats next to the hole were empty, so nobody was seriously hurt.

The door-plug incident earned the 737 Max another grounding for about three weeks in early 2024 while aircraft were checked for the missing bolts that caused the panel to detach. Even more recently, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a warning over certain variants of the 737 MAX's engines leaking smoke into the cabin or cockpit following a bird strike — yikes!

Finally, there's the fresh Air India Boeing 787 crash, which killed all but one of the 242 people on board, as well as at least 29 on the ground. It's too early to determine cause of the Air India crash, but just the fact that it was another Boeing plane is enough to make some nervous flyers even more paranoid. So if your goal is to avoid Boeing planes, which U.S.-based airlines have the largest Boeing fleets? Let's take a look.