How Much Fuel Does A Boeing 747 Burn Per Hour, And How Much Can It Hold?

Boeing's very first jetliner, the 707, began commercial flights in 1958. A scant 10 years later, the demand for air travel was so great that Boeing unveiled its new 747 to the world, which held more than twice the number of passengers as the 707. Originally, the 747 was to be a double-decker configuration, but engineers struggled with freight capacity and the ability to rapidly evacuate passengers in the event of an emergency.

Eventually, a compromise was reached where the double-deck height was still present at the front of the aircraft, creating the 747's unmistakable, signature hump. On cargo-carrying variants of the 747, this clever design facilitated placing the cockpit above and out of the way of the hinged front nose section for loading. The resulting upper-deck area behind the cockpit could be utilized for additional seating or a swinging lounge and bar area. Total passenger capacity depends on how each 747 is configured, but fitting 660 of your fellow humans onboard is possible in a dense layout of exclusively economy seats.

For propulsion, the Boeing 747 relies on a brace of four turbofan engines that burn a whopping 3,500 to 3,800 gallons of fuel per hour at cruising speed. The exact fuel burn rate is dependent on the passenger capacity, as well as the particular make and model engines that are installed. Suffice to say, however, the average 747 burns about one gallon of fuel per second. Obviously, that insatiable thirst for kerosene-based Jet A-1 requires a massive fuel capacity to match.