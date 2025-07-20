Ships Could Start Going Nuclear Again

As countries around the world try to tamp down emissions (well, some of them, anyway), a major target for improvement is the shipping industry. Ships produce 3% of all the world's emissions per year, more than the whole country of Japan. There are a number of options on the table for bringing that number down, from biofuels to batteries to good old-fashioned sails (which are actually solar panels). But there's another one sitting right there, which has actually been in use for decades: The power of the atom.

As Bloomberg reports, a joint effort is underway by Core Power Ltd, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, and Southern Co to start making commercial ships that run on nuclear. Specifically, they are looking to incorporate the new, cheaper, and theoretically safer sodium fast reactors under development by TerraPower, one of Bill Gates' major investments. If all goes well, the first new civilian nuclear ship in decades should hit the water in 2035.

Of course, that's a big "if." First, TerraPower needs to, you know, actually build a working reactor. Even if it does, the ships will need to clear all sorts of regulatory hurdles. Even if the ships can do that, they will also need to get insured. I don't know when the last time you tried to insure a nuclear-powered vehicle was, but it turns out, it's not so easy. Even if you could get insured, certain countries don't even allow nuclear ships to dock there at all.

There are reasons for optimism around the tech, though. Many of the issues that have prevented wide-scale adoption of nuclear in the past are shifting. What's more, the U.S. Navy is starting to poke at the idea again, and if the Navy starts heavily investing again, civilian ships might just follow.