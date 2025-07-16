Norway Orders All Ships To Go Zero-Emission By 2032 (And Some By Next Year)

To protect the pristine natural beauty of its famous fjords, Norway has laid down new zero-emissions rules for ships operating in the narrow waterways. In 2026, ships in Geirangerfjord and Nærøyfjord, which are real names and not your ten-year-old cheating at Scrabble, must not emit any CO2 or methane at all. This applies to ships under 10,000 gross tonnage; larger ships, like the ubiquitous cruise ships in the area, have until 2032 to comply with the rule.

That's great news for the fjords, which together are a UNESCO World Heritage site. Pollution from ships (usually diesel fumes) is obviously always bad, but it's particularly bad in these canyons, where the exhaust gets trapped by the steep mountain walls and can't dissipate properly, as USA Today notes. Concentrated smog like this is harmful to, well, everything, and the local plants and animals are suffering.

The question, of course, is how exactly shipping companies can comply with the rule. Cruise ships in particular take a long time to build and require a massive amount of power for both propulsion and on-board systems. Most of them run off of diesel-electric generators, in which massive diesel engines create electricity (rather than directly turn the propellers themselves). Those won't be legal under the new regulations; they emit more than double an airline's CO2 per passenger. Alternative technologies are starting to appear, but whether the industry can adapt in time remains to be seen.