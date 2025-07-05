Does Costco's Kirkland Signature Motor Oil Pass The Same Tests As Other Brands?

Costco can do a pretty good job helping drivers save money, whether the company is offering a good deal on tires, or discounts on brand-new Corvettes, or a low-cost motor oil under its own house label, Kirkland Signature. Yes, that's the same brand slapped on Costco krill oil, olive oil, and vegetable oil. And Costco underwear, protein bars, snack nuts, baby wipes, and more. Much more.

But that doesn't mean there's anything wrong with any of those products. Just ask the millions of people who devour the Kirkland Signature rotisserie chickens each year.

So it should come as no surprise that Kirkland Signature motor oil can pass the same tests as its brand-name competition. The same way Costco's cooked chicken has to meet certain guidelines to keep people healthy, Costco's house-brand motor oil — like everybody else's — is held to strict standards to help maintain your car's health.