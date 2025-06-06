Your Costco Membership Card Isn't Accepted By The TSA

I mean, the TSA will give you a hard time over state-issued IDs that aren't Real ID compliant, and Costco ID cards are far less secure. In the hypothetical situation where you showed up at the airport with nothing but your Costco card, the spokesperson told SFGate that it would be better than nothing, but they would still pull you out of the regular security line to go through a pretty involved identity verification process. You'll have to answer all sorts of questions about yourself, including where you lived previously, and while the TSA may still let you through, don't expect that to happen quickly. Unless you showed up super early, the delays involved could easily mean still missing your flight.

"We don't want to oversell this as an option," the spokesperson told SFGate.

Depending on the airport, you may also simply be able to get through security using the TSA's facial ID scanners, which certainly has its own problems, but if you don't have your driver's license or passport for whatever reason, making your flight may end up being worth it, at least compared to flashing your Costco card, which you still had with you in this scenario, for some reason, and praying the TSA lets you through. It's just a much better idea to stick with TSA approved forms of ID, which you can check out here.