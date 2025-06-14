If You're Buying A 5.9 Cummins, Avoid These Years

The 5.9-liter Cummins is diesel royalty. It's the reason thousands of Ram trucks from the late '90s and early 2000s are still climbing hills, pulling trailers, and terrifying Priuses in the fast lane. But here's the thing — not every 5.9 is worth your cash.

If you're eyeing a 5.9-powered Ram built between 1999 and 2001, pump the brakes. You might be staring at the infamous "53 block" — a factory-cast engine block with a known flaw — under stress (read: doing diesel things), they're prone to cracking. Coolant starts leaking, temps go haywire, and you're left with a truck-shaped paperweight.

Even worse? Spotting a 53 block isn't exactly plug-and-play — the casting numbers are commonly tucked on side of the engine block, either on the passenger side or on driver's side. And if you find it? You're gambling. Cummins knew the 53 block was a ticking time bomb, so when they rolled out casting #54 and up, they beefed things up where it mattered.