What Are The Pros And Cons Of A W12 Engine?

The Volkswagen Group/Bentley 6.0-liter Goldilocks W12 relic was discontinued in spring of 2024, and it slotted neatly between the Papa Bear Bugatti W16 and the Baby Bear VW W8 and VR6 (which are also gone). A Mama Bear W10 was prototyped, but never produced. In its heyday, W12s were more than just welded-together VR6s (okay, that's pretty accurate, though), the W12 was a sign that a buyer wanted to go fast with utter buttery smoothness. Still, as beloved as the VW/Audi/Bentley W12 is and was, the design has as many pros as it does cons. Pros are that it has relatively compact dimensions and reasonable weight, and it's smooth and powerful. The cons are that it's complex, expensive to build and maintain, heavier than comparatively powerful modern V8s, and gets poor fuel economy.

Let's toot the W12's horn before getting into the negatives. The W family was based on the VR6, a technical marvel that let VW put a six-cylinder where a four-cylinder originally lived in the Corrado. The VR6 let VW get away with one fewer head than a V6 and avoid an inline-6's length, as expertly demonstrated by Hagerty's Jason Cammisa on YouTube. In W12 form, engineers achieved a V12's balanced and silky demeanor while cramming 12 cylinders in relatively little space.

The difference is significant, too. Lamborghini's Aventador V12 is over 30 inches long, but a VW Phaeton's W12 is just over 20 inches. The W12 also suffers no significant weight penalty over competitors' V12s. BMW's M70 V12 weighs 529 pounds, while the Phaeton W12 is only a little heavier at 540 pounds, though it makes way more power than the BMW engine. The Phaeton W12 made up to 444 hp, while the hottest version of the M70 in BMW's 850CSI made 375 hp.