The Rest Of The World Leaves North America Behind When It Comes To EV Sales

Global sales for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids jumped 24% in June from the same time last year, thanks almost entirely to momentum in China and Europe. At the same time, sales in the U.S. were down 1% and are expected to continue struggling throughout the year, according to market research firm Rho Motion. You can thank President Donald Trump's rhetoric toward EVs, as well as his spending bill that will cut federal EV tax credits sooner than anticipated.

It's not just the U.S., though. Canada is also doing its part to drag down North America's switch to EVs. It lagged behind the "rest of the world" countries, which included emerging markets in Southeast Asia, South and Central America. From Reuters:

Global automakers face a 25% import tariff in the United States, the world's second-largest car market, causing many of them to withdraw their outlooks for 2025. In Europe, incentives for retail and fleet buyers in key markets such as Germany and Spain, alongside a growing availability of cheap EVs, are expected to support electric car sales through the second half of the year. While some of the most successful EVs in the small vehicle segment are produced by European carmakers such as Volkswagen and Renault, those by Chinese brands including BYD are taking up market share in the continent and driving growth in emerging markets, Lester said.

Sales in China were up 28% last month from the same time last year to 1.11 million vehicles. Europe also saw a 23% increase to around 390,000 EVs. In North America, well, it's a different story. Sales fell 9% to 140,000 vehicles. The rest of the world saw sales rise an extremely solid 43% to over 140,000 vehicles.

Altogether, a total of 1.8 million EVs were sold in the world in June, and that's the highest for a month in 2025 so far, Reuters reports.