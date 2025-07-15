What's Your Favorite Side-View Mirror Design?

In past questions of the day we've gotten fairly granular about car design, asking you to talk about things like your favorite wings, steering wheels and exhausts. Today, though, I'm gonna focus on a more frequently overlooked but extremely important element of car design: side-view mirrors. The first rear-view mirror was implemented by Indy 500 race car driver Ray Harroun in 1911, and they became popularized after the Federal Highway Act of 1956. These days federal regulations require an interior rear-view mirror and at least a drivers-side external mirror, though every car on sale has a passenger mirror as well. The U.S. hasn't yet evolved to allow cameras instead of side mirrors like in other countries.

Despite side-view mirrors being on every single car from the past half-century at least, they are mainly an afterthought when it comes to a car's design — basically every car designer won't include them on their sketches, usually. But just because these typically large and kinda clunky safety features are usually pretty boring doesn't mean they all are. Some cars have fantastic side-view mirror designs, and I want to know which ones are your favorites.