These Are Your Favorite Factory Steering Wheel Designs

Growing up, we had a rusty 1963 Corvair Convertible that needed to be restored. I attempted a restoration and didn't do a good job. With that being said, the steering wheel was so cool on it (although deadly by today's standards).

Since the car had manual steering, the wheel had to be big, which it was, but not too much. It had these finger notches that fit my hand well. But the coolest thing was the horn ring. It had style and was easy to operate no matter how you placed your hands on the wheel. I found this one on E-bay and still love the style.

I'm sure a lot of other cars from the ear had cool wheels as well. One of those cool details is that these wheels were actually a bit oval. Just enough to balance out the steering effort as you cranked hard over on them by being a bit larger diameter when you needed it to be.