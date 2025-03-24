These Cars Have The Best Wings Ever
Cars are meant to be fun, and one of the most fun things a car can have is a massive spoiler or wing slapped on its rear end. I know they're sort of silly, but our world — as it is — is such a bleak and depressing place. Don't you think adding a bit of silly whimsy to it would be beneficial for everyone? I do, and that's what led me to my question from last week.
I wanted to know what car you thought had the best rear wing of all time, and boy, did you folks deliver. We've got cars that run the entire automotive spectrum on here, and more importantly, we've got wings that run the usefulness spectrum. That's what it's all about, baby. On one end, we've got front-wheel-drive cars with rear wings that do nothing. On the other, we've got super advanced deployable spoilers that provide meaningful downforce to serious supercars. Of course, we've even got the most useless wing of all, but you'll have to scroll through to see what I'm talking about.
Anyway, that's enough out of me. Head on down below and check out what your fellow Jalops think the best rear wings of all time are.
Merkur XR4Ti
Merkur XR4Ti. A factory double decker wing in the late '80's was kinda crazy.
From a styling perspective, the wing made the car stand out and drove sales of this relatively obscure re-badged Ford Sierra, (which was ironically only sold at Lincoln Mercury dealers here in the U.S.)
I'm sure the LM dealers weren't exactly sure what to make of it, but Bob Lutz wanted a cool import for Mercury and he made it happen, well, at least for 3 years.
I remember wanting one.
Submitted by: Factoryhack
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera! I mean that's a wing that could release 20 years from now and still be seen as modern.
Submitted by: Ismail
Bugatti Veyron
The Veyron. It looks great and it's not only functional, it's dual-purpose functional. Provides downforce at high speeds and works as an air brake to help slow the car down from the aforementioned high speeds.
Submitted by: Bossrday
Second-gen Mitsubishi Eclipse
'97-'99 Mitsubishi Eclipse GST/GSX
Submitted by: smricha2
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII
Mitsubishi Evo VIII. It came with a FULL carbon wing. The wing element was unpainted, but if you sanded down the sides, it showed a beautiful weave underneath as well. In Japan, their MR version came with it unpainted showing it's full 1x1 glory.
Submitted by: RenFoto
Lotus Esprit
The version on the 95-97 Lotus Esprit. So swoopy.
Submitted by: Ed
Ferrari F40
F40 and it isn't close
Submitted by: ThatDon
You don't get it
I'm personally in camp that either no wing or if it's actual supercar then it's all the wings. Also as nordic person I kinda shy away from showing weath, especially if it's not earned. If I ever would get really really really rich from some own enterprice (don't have any), I would get Murchielago SV in orange. That's top lambo and wing right there.
Othervise it's no wing for me.
Submitted by: Matti Sillanpää
Volvo 850 T5R Wagon
Volvo 850 T5R wagon roof spoiler. Proportionate, fits well, and come on, its on one of the coolest car ever!
Submitted by: towman
Porsche 911
Porsche 911 whale tail, of course!
Now the worst is undoubtedly the wing on the 3rd gen Taurus SHO that Car and Driver described as looking like a skateboard clinging embarrassedly to the trunk lid.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Audi TT
I'll say it... the first generation Audi TT. Is it the biggest, baddest wing? No, but it was an after-thought that stopped the entire car from going airborne at speed. When you build a car that's shaped like an airplane wing, it will lift off the ground just like an airplane. Apparently Audi learned the hard way after the car was released to the general public.
Dodge Viper ACR
Viper ACR has to be somewhere on this list. Doubles as a bed, a picnic table, and whatever else you need to use it for. At 1776mm wide, it's also a fun nod to the US.
Submitted by: MoparMap
BMW E30 M3
E30 M3. Since it was a homologation car, the rules for the racing series would only allow the spoiler to be a certain height from the trunk. They wanted it higher, so they raised the trunk lid on the production car.
Submitted by: Ian
Dodge Daytona & Plymouth Superbird
Best wing of all time? Easily the 1969 Dodge Daytona/1970 Plymouth Superbird.
Submitted by: HemiWagon
Lamborghini Countach
Countach, and I don't care if it was useless!
Submitted by: BunkyTheMelon