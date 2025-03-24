These Cars Have The Best Wings Ever

Cars are meant to be fun, and one of the most fun things a car can have is a massive spoiler or wing slapped on its rear end. I know they're sort of silly, but our world — as it is — is such a bleak and depressing place. Don't you think adding a bit of silly whimsy to it would be beneficial for everyone? I do, and that's what led me to my question from last week.

I wanted to know what car you thought had the best rear wing of all time, and boy, did you folks deliver. We've got cars that run the entire automotive spectrum on here, and more importantly, we've got wings that run the usefulness spectrum. That's what it's all about, baby. On one end, we've got front-wheel-drive cars with rear wings that do nothing. On the other, we've got super advanced deployable spoilers that provide meaningful downforce to serious supercars. Of course, we've even got the most useless wing of all, but you'll have to scroll through to see what I'm talking about.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Head on down below and check out what your fellow Jalops think the best rear wings of all time are.