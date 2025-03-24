These Cars Have The Best Wings Ever

By Andy Kalmowitz
Ferrari F40 Ferrari

Cars are meant to be fun, and one of the most fun things a car can have is a massive spoiler or wing slapped on its rear end. I know they're sort of silly, but our world — as it is — is such a bleak and depressing place. Don't you think adding a bit of silly whimsy to it would be beneficial for everyone? I do, and that's what led me to my question from last week.

I wanted to know what car you thought had the best rear wing of all time, and boy, did you folks deliver. We've got cars that run the entire automotive spectrum on here, and more importantly, we've got wings that run the usefulness spectrum. That's what it's all about, baby. On one end, we've got front-wheel-drive cars with rear wings that do nothing. On the other, we've got super advanced deployable spoilers that provide meaningful downforce to serious supercars. Of course, we've even got the most useless wing of all, but you'll have to scroll through to see what I'm talking about.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Head on down below and check out what your fellow Jalops think the best rear wings of all time are.

Merkur XR4Ti

Merkur XR4Ti. A factory double decker wing in the late '80's was kinda crazy.

From a styling perspective, the wing made the car stand out and drove sales of this relatively obscure re-badged Ford Sierra, (which was ironically only sold at Lincoln Mercury dealers here in the U.S.)

I'm sure the LM dealers weren't exactly sure what to make of it, but Bob Lutz wanted a cool import for Mercury and he made it happen, well, at least for 3 years.

I remember wanting one.

Submitted by: Factoryhack

Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera! I mean that's a wing that could release 20 years from now and still be seen as modern.

Submitted by: Ismail

Bugatti Veyron

The Veyron. It looks great and it's not only functional, it's dual-purpose functional. Provides downforce at high speeds and works as an air brake to help slow the car down from the aforementioned high speeds.

Submitted by: Bossrday

Second-gen Mitsubishi Eclipse

'97-'99 Mitsubishi Eclipse GST/GSX

Submitted by: smricha2

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII

Mitsubishi Evo VIII. It came with a FULL carbon wing. The wing element was unpainted, but if you sanded down the sides, it showed a beautiful weave underneath as well. In Japan, their MR version came with it unpainted showing it's full 1x1 glory.

Submitted by: RenFoto

Lotus Esprit

The version on the 95-97 Lotus Esprit. So swoopy.

Submitted by: Ed

Ferrari F40

F40 and it isn't close

Submitted by: ThatDon

You don't get it

Business people, thumbs down and no with bad review for negative feedback or disapproval at office. Closeup of group, employees or team with hands for emoji, fail or mistake together at workplace PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock

I'm personally in camp that either no wing or if it's actual supercar then it's all the wings. Also as nordic person I kinda shy away from showing weath, especially if it's not earned. If I ever would get really really really rich from some own enterprice (don't have any), I would get Murchielago SV in orange. That's top lambo and wing right there.

Othervise it's no wing for me.

Submitted by: Matti Sillanpää

Volvo 850 T5R Wagon

Volvo 850 T5R wagon roof spoiler. Proportionate, fits well, and come on, its on one of the coolest car ever!

Submitted by: towman

Porsche 911

Porsche 911 whale tail, of course!

Now the worst is undoubtedly the wing on the 3rd gen Taurus SHO that Car and Driver described as looking like a skateboard clinging embarrassedly to the trunk lid.

Submitted by: Stillnotatony

Audi TT

I'll say it... the first generation Audi TT. Is it the biggest, baddest wing? No, but it was an after-thought that stopped the entire car from going airborne at speed. When you build a car that's shaped like an airplane wing, it will lift off the ground just like an airplane. Apparently Audi learned the hard way after the car was released to the general public.

Dodge Viper ACR

Viper ACR has to be somewhere on this list. Doubles as a bed, a picnic table, and whatever else you need to use it for. At 1776mm wide, it's also a fun nod to the US.

Submitted by: MoparMap

BMW E30 M3

E30 M3. Since it was a homologation car, the rules for the racing series would only allow the spoiler to be a certain height from the trunk. They wanted it higher, so they raised the trunk lid on the production car. 

Submitted by: Ian

Dodge Daytona & Plymouth Superbird

Best wing of all time? Easily the 1969 Dodge Daytona/1970 Plymouth Superbird. 

Submitted by: HemiWagon

Lamborghini Countach

Countach, and I don't care if it was useless! 

Submitted by: BunkyTheMelon

Comment(s)

Recommended