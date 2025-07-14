These Are The Cars You Wish Were Sold In Your Country

Last week we asked you what car you wish was sold in your country, and you all reached a consensus on several models that you wish were sold in the United States. All the big hitters that were in my head were touched on, and the consensus appears to be that the Jalopnik audience wishes there were more small and affordable cars. Imagine that.

Currently in the U.S., we (barely) have the Fiat 500e which is 143 inches long, the Mini Cooper two-door at 152.6 inches, and the Mazda MX-5 Miata at 154.1 inches, then things jump up in length more drastically from there. We are severely lacking small cars, and the three smallest cars as listed above aren't even the cheapest cars on the market. The U.S. car market is in a weird place right now, and one that's more expensive than ever, but I'm encouraged to see many of you standing up for small and cheap cars. Anyhow, these are the cars that you wish were sold in your country, but aren't. If you missed out on sharing your answer, go ahead and leave it in the comments here.