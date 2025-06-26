The Best Used Cars And SUVs To Buy Under $15,000, According To Consumer Reports

New cars are expensive as hell these days. That would be fine if wages had kept up with inflation, but over the last several decades, that definitely hasn't been the case. The good news is, used cars are better than they've ever been, and if you can find a reliable one, it could still last you for years. Buying used can still be risky, though, since you're dealing with a lot of unknowns from the previous owners, especially if you buy from a dealership.

So what are you to do if you need a car that's new to you but have a modest budget of about $15,000? Well, that's where our friends at Consumer Reports come in. They recently put together a list of the best used cars you should be able to buy on a $15,000 budget, based on actual transaction data, its own independent testing and the results of the massive annual ownership survey it does every year.

You'll still want to get a pre-purchase inspection for any used car you buy, since individual cars can vary in quality, but according to Consumer Reports, these are your best bets for quality, safety and reliability for $15,000 or less.