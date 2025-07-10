What Car Do You Wish Was Sold In Your Country But Isn't?
Many countries have specific vehicular standards that cars must meet to be sold within their borders. Beyond legal standards, car buyers in different countries and regions have very different needs and wants. Most of the roads in the United States are large and designed with cars and trucks in mind, but in other regions like Europe and South America, the roads are narrow and their designs do not prioritize automobiles. This naturally results in very different automotive landscapes, with the U.S. favoring larger cars with powerful engines that are capable of comfortably conquering the country's 4.2 million statute miles of highway, and buyers in other regions preferring smaller, more efficient cars.
In the era of the internet where we have constant access to global media, we can see all of the cars that are available in other countries and not our own, and that can cause envy. Why does Europe get all the zany French cars and the cheaper, less optioned German cars? Why does China get all the bonkers luxury minivans and Australia get modern utes? I want to drive them all, so it begs the question, what car do you wish was sold in your country, but isn't?
I wish the Fiat Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition was sold in the U.S.
Microcars are one category of vehicle that automakers have tried to sell on the U.S. market several times and failed, and to make matters worse the Fiat Topolino Vilebrequin Collector's Edition is electric with a low range and a low top speed. Small size, a low-mileage electric drivetrain, and a low top speed would all be nails in the Topolino's coffin were it sold in the U.S., but I love it anyway.
I'm especially fond of the Topolino Vilebrequin's vibe more than anything. I'm a certified beach bum, and any car I own has to either be a convertible or have a massive retractable sunroof so I can let as much sun and fresh air into the cabin as possible. The Topolino Vilebrequin Edition takes that one step further by not even having real doors, just some stanchion ropes with no windows to worry about. It also has a roll-up fabric roof and an interior that's built to stand up to the elements. Its only job is beach, and I'm here for it. What say you, though? What car do you wish was sold in your country but isn't? Sound off in the comments section.