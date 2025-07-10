Many countries have specific vehicular standards that cars must meet to be sold within their borders. Beyond legal standards, car buyers in different countries and regions have very different needs and wants. Most of the roads in the United States are large and designed with cars and trucks in mind, but in other regions like Europe and South America, the roads are narrow and their designs do not prioritize automobiles. This naturally results in very different automotive landscapes, with the U.S. favoring larger cars with powerful engines that are capable of comfortably conquering the country's 4.2 million statute miles of highway, and buyers in other regions preferring smaller, more efficient cars.

In the era of the internet where we have constant access to global media, we can see all of the cars that are available in other countries and not our own, and that can cause envy. Why does Europe get all the zany French cars and the cheaper, less optioned German cars? Why does China get all the bonkers luxury minivans and Australia get modern utes? I want to drive them all, so it begs the question, what car do you wish was sold in your country, but isn't?