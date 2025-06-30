Trump May Keep 25% Tariff On Japanese Cars

Tariffs on cars coming into the U.S. have long been threatened by the Trump administration, but their implementation has been on pause during a negotiation period. Now, that period is almost up, and Japan doesn't seem to have a deal in place. From Automotive News:

President Donald Trump says time is almost up for "Mr. Japan" to broker a trade deal and that he may simply dictate that the 25 percent tariff on its automobiles stay put. ... "I want to send letters. That's the end of the trade deal," Trump said of his plans in a July 29 interview on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures. "I could send one to Japan: 'Dear Mr. Japan, here's the story. You're going to pay a 25 percent tariff on your cars.'" Trump was speaking ahead of the July 9 deadline for his administration's 90-day pause on the implementation of country-specific tariffs, a set of duties separate from the automotive ones.

Setting aside the absolute industry-crushing fallout of placing a 25% tariff on the home country of the world's largest automaker, do we think the Japanese government has actually had the President of the United States talking to a guy named "Mr. Japan" through these negotiations? Shigeru Ishiba is doing the actual negotiations with American officials, but maybe they're putting Trump on the line with a guy named David Japan just so he can feel important.