How To Buy Your First Motorcycle Helmet

Now that you're able to narrow your search down by safety certification, it's time to look at the shape of your head. Looking down at your own skull from the top, is it perfectly round? Longer front to back? It's possible to identify this with a camera, tripod, and patience, but if you're an adherent to the style trend known as "having hair" it can be difficult. Instead, there's a better way: Just find a store that sells a few different brands of helmets and start trying them on.

Most Americans fall somewhere into the "intermediate oval" head shape, and most helmets in our market are shaped to match. But every brand has its own intricacies, even within the broad head-shape categories, and you really don't need to go all phrenological with a set of calipers to figure it out. Just take some time, go to a dealer or gear store that sells multiple brands of helmets, and try a few different lids on for a while — ten minutes per helmet, at least. That'll give you time to feel for hot spots, areas where there's more pressure on your head than you'd like. If a helmet has hot spots that you can't fix by shifting movable padding around, it's not the helmet for you.

Once you have a set of safety standards and a few brands you like, the rest all comes down to features. Do you run hot? Get something with a lot of ventilation, like a dual-sport or adventure lid. Ride in the rain? Look for a helmet with a Pinlock system, a sort of double-pane visor that prevents fogging. Want to listen to music or get navigation directions while you ride? Don't shell out extra for a helmet with built-in bluetooth — just get a third-party comm system from Cardo or Sena, whichever brand your friends have, and mount it to the side of whatever helmet you buy.

Safety, sizing, features. These criteria give you plenty of room to find a helmet you like, but they'll ensure it's a helmet that'll be truly good for you in the long run — protective, comfortable, and not leaving you wishing you'd bought something else. Now, get shopping, because riding season's ticking down with every passing day. You don't want to miss out, do you?