Should You Get A Naked Bike Or A Sportbike For Your First Motorcycle?

New motorcyclists looking at a first bike will see a duality among entry-level motorcycles. The Kawasaki Ninja 500 and Z500, the Yamaha R3 and MT03, the Honda CBR300R and CB300R, the KTM RC390 and 390 Duke — nearly every entry-level engine and frame is available as both a fully-faired sportbike and a naked. This prompts many new riders to ask the question: Should they get a sportbike or a naked for a first motorcycle?

Experienced riders will often caution towards the latter. Sportbikes have more aggressive ergonomics that make riding less comfortable, and are covered in easily-cracked plastics that are costly to replace when new riders inevitably drop them — the naked bike, more upright and less plastic-clad, seems the sensical choice. But I wanted to test this advice, so I got back-to-back rides on Aprilia's entry-level RS 457 sportbike and Tuono 457 naked. My verdict? The sportbike is the way to go.



Full Disclosure: I rode both Aprilia bikes at the Americade Rally in Lake George, NY. Aprilia was providing test rides at the event, but I got to go on a special after-hours ride comparing both bikes. My lodging up in Lake George was paid for by Honda, which also supplied bikes that I rode around the event. Not the brand you expected, was it?