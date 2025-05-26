The Cardo PackTalk Pro Is More Of A Change Than It Seems

For nearly as long as I've been motorcycling, I've had some sort of Cardo comm unit hanging off my helmet. You can even see an older model, the PackTalk Black, mounted to my old Shoei lid in my first-ever motorcycle blog for Jalopnik — I picked it up for nav audio when riding my BMW G310GS home from the dealer back in 2022, and I've always had one since.

The newest top-of-the-line Cardo, the PackTalk Pro, brings 45-mm JBL drivers to the lineup just like that PackTalk Black did all those years ago. It uses a magnetic mount that snaps into place, like the cheaper PackTalk Edge with which it shares a form factor. It has second-generation mesh technology, like the even cheaper PackTalk Neo. So why, when so much of the tech is available on less-expensive units, do I never want to go back to them from the Pro?

Full Disclosure: Cardo sent me a PackTalk Pro and a second helmet kit for review.