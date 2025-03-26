Used EV Tax Credit: How To Claim It And Who Can Apply

You would be forgiven for thinking that support for used electric vehicles in America is crumbling around us, but in our current day and age, that's not quite the case. Sure, President Donald Trump wants to slash tax breaks for EV buyers, but shoppers can still claim tax credits on new and used electric cars sold or leased across America.

Tax breaks on new EVs are fairly simple to claim, provided you are purchasing a qualifying EV, but the tax credits on used models can be a little more complicated. There are more stringent price requirements, a limited number of models that qualify, and stipulations on where you can buy your second-hand EV from.

To help you navigate this maze of rules, and ensure you get the best deal on a new-to-you electric car, we've broken down the used EV tax credit, including how to claim it and who qualifies.