Not All Lexus Models Hold Their Value, This One Loses It The Fastest

When Toyota launched its Lexus luxury brand in 1989, it seemed like a pretty good play: Lexus would offer all the high-end cues drivers wanted, but with the Toyota-like levels of reliability that the usual suspects — imported or domestic — couldn't match.

Flash forward a few decades, and Lexus has indeed become a leader in the luxury space, but that includes being a leader for losing value — in this case "led" by the Lexus RZ. The RZ EV SUV is by far the Lexus with the worst depreciation rates. The folks at CarEdge, for example, reported that a typical 2025 RZ is expected to shed nearly 55% of its value over the first five years on the road. Chalk that up to the RZ facing the double whammy of depreciation, being not only a luxurious SUV but standing out for its all-electric powertrain.

Just take a look at our recent list of vehicles with the worst depreciation: Nine of the 10 rides on the list are luxury cars, and the only one that's from a mainstream brand is an EV. And zeroing in on EVs, some electric vehicles have been caught losing value at a wallet-draining rate of more than $600 per day.