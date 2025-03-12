Updated Lexus RZ Finally Adds A Yoke And Simulated Shifts In Europe

Lexus gave the RZ a new water-cooled battery with more battery cells that are more advanced than before, as well as a new, more efficient eAxle and drive motors with optimized control systems to increase performance, range, and charge speeds. Lexus claims that the range on all-wheel-drive RZ models increases by about 14 percent, and front-wheel-drive models see a 20-percent boost in range estimates. These are prototype values on the European WLTP range measurement cycle, which generally rates EVs with longer ranges than America's generally more conservative EPA range estimates. On the European WLTP cycle, Lexus estimates the single-motor front-wheel-drive RZ 350e will return a 357-mile range, the all-wheel-drive RZ 500e will do approximately 311 miles, and the new RZ 550e F Sport will cover 280 miles.

The RZ's uncompetitive charging speeds will see much-needed improvements from these updates as well. Lexus claims a new onboard charger and battery structure reduce charge times by 30 minutes. Car and Driver recorded an 86-minute 10-to-90 percent charge time on a 2023 Lexus RZ, so the updates might drop that extortionately long time to a slightly more palatable 56 minutes. For reference, Car and Driver put a 2023 Genesis GV70 Electrified to the same test and it took just 24 minutes to go from a 10-to-90 percent charge, and an Audi Q4 E-Tron took 36 minutes.

The new eAxle's electric motor now produces 221 horsepower, which front-wheel-drive RZs will have that as their total power output, while, at least in the European market, there will be four different power outputs for all-wheel-drive models: 308 horsepower, 335 horsepower, 375 horsepower, and 402 horsepower for the new F Sport model. Currently, the most powerful RZ in the U.S. has only 308 hp. Five different power outputs seems like overkill, but maybe Lexus buyers are very particular about how much power they want?