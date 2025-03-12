Updated Lexus RZ Finally Adds A Yoke And Simulated Shifts In Europe
Lexus Europe announced the updated Lexus RZ lineup today, with a host of improvements over the existing model including a new higher-powered RZ 550e F Sport that has Interactive Manual Drive, a feature that offers "manual-like control of drive force." Other platform updates result in shorter charging times, increased driving range, and as Lexus claims, "a completely new driving experience" courtesy of a new Steer-By-Wire System on the F Sport model that also turns the regular steering wheel into a yoke. We weren't big fans of the RZ's yoke when we originally drove it back in 2023, but maybe this final production version will be better?
Lexus' parent company Toyota was the trailblazer in the gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle revolution, with its first-generation Toyota Prius being the world's first mass produced hybrid vehicle, but the brand's first wave of real production EVs has been less revolutionary. The platform that underpins the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ, and through a partnership with Subaru, the Solterra, has faced criticism since its introduction for its low range, uninspiring performance, and slow charging speeds that make it significantly less compelling than most other EVs on the market. Toyota also released an updated version of the bZ4X that has many of the same enhancements as the RZ, so the Subaru version should follow close behind.
Battery and motor updates should make it a better option
Lexus gave the RZ a new water-cooled battery with more battery cells that are more advanced than before, as well as a new, more efficient eAxle and drive motors with optimized control systems to increase performance, range, and charge speeds. Lexus claims that the range on all-wheel-drive RZ models increases by about 14 percent, and front-wheel-drive models see a 20-percent boost in range estimates. These are prototype values on the European WLTP range measurement cycle, which generally rates EVs with longer ranges than America's generally more conservative EPA range estimates. On the European WLTP cycle, Lexus estimates the single-motor front-wheel-drive RZ 350e will return a 357-mile range, the all-wheel-drive RZ 500e will do approximately 311 miles, and the new RZ 550e F Sport will cover 280 miles.
The RZ's uncompetitive charging speeds will see much-needed improvements from these updates as well. Lexus claims a new onboard charger and battery structure reduce charge times by 30 minutes. Car and Driver recorded an 86-minute 10-to-90 percent charge time on a 2023 Lexus RZ, so the updates might drop that extortionately long time to a slightly more palatable 56 minutes. For reference, Car and Driver put a 2023 Genesis GV70 Electrified to the same test and it took just 24 minutes to go from a 10-to-90 percent charge, and an Audi Q4 E-Tron took 36 minutes.
The new eAxle's electric motor now produces 221 horsepower, which front-wheel-drive RZs will have that as their total power output, while, at least in the European market, there will be four different power outputs for all-wheel-drive models: 308 horsepower, 335 horsepower, 375 horsepower, and 402 horsepower for the new F Sport model. Currently, the most powerful RZ in the U.S. has only 308 hp. Five different power outputs seems like overkill, but maybe Lexus buyers are very particular about how much power they want?
F Sport models come with simulated manual shifts and a yoke
The new RZ 550e F Sport gets the most updates of the RZ line, with a yoke that controls a new steer-by-wire system, and Interactive Manual Drive that simulates paddle shifting through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The yoke was shown on early RZ concepts and prototypes, but hadn't made it to production yet. That changes with the new F Sport, in Europe at least. Lexus' steer-by-wire system will compensate for vehicle speed and steering inputs to account for low-speed maneuverability and stable reactions at higher speeds. Lexus says the system will only turn about 200 degrees from the neutral position, so it sounds like, similar to the Tesla Cybertruck's steer-by-wire system, no hand-over-hand turns will be necessary.
Judging from the photos in the press kit, the manual shifting situation will use paddles behind the grips of the yoke to shuffle through eight virtual gears with "engine-like sounds" that deliver auditory sensations reminiscent of an ICE vehicle. Lexus says "drivetrain output is determined by combining the virtual power source torque, calculated based on throttle input and vehicle speed, with the gear ratio selected via the paddle shifters." It also says a shift guide meter will provide visual feedback upon up and downshifts to track gear changes. European market RZ 550e F Sport models are estimated to go from 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds.
The F Sport trim gets some suspension and exterior aerodynamic tweaks including front bumper molding, brake cooling ducts, a rear spoiler, and 20-inch wheels with aero covers. Neutrino Gray is a new F Sport–exclusive body color, and the bi-color choices remain. The F Sport also gets an exclusive "Black x Dk. Gray" interior that looks like every other black and gray interior, but features blue stitching on some accents.
It's a better EV, but still not likely to stack up well against its competitors
Lexus increased sound insulation for the car, including a rear floor silencer, increased soundproofing on the doors, and a sound-absorbing tonneau cover. The platform's rigidity is increased, the all-wheel-drive system is enhanced, and the suspension is retuned to enhance handling and ride comfort. Charge speeds, range, and performance are all improved, so it's definitely a better RZ, but that's not saying much. The RZ's biggest challenges come from its still-slow charge speeds and a stiff set of competition from brands like Mercedes-Benz, Genesis, Porsche, Polestar, Volvo, and Audi.
Is it going to be enough to convince more folks to buy or lease a Lexus RZ? Strictly gauging by the updated specs, the car still trails its competition in the packed luxury compact EV SUV segment. Keep in mind that these are all specifications for European models, as Lexus hasn't announced what changes will be coming to the U.S.-market RZ.