2026 Honda CR-V Gains TrailSport Hybrid Variant For Mild Off-Roading

The CR-V crossover is Honda's best-selling vehicle, and by a wide margin — 402,791 CR-Vs were sold in the U.S. last year, nearly double that of the Civic, and more than 100,000 of them were sold in the first quarter of 2025. For the 2026 model year, this generation of CR-V's third, Honda isn't messing with success. The SUV gets some improved technology features, and there's a new TrailSport trim, the first time Honda has done a CR-V variant with an off-road bent.

Honda says that 20% of Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline sales combined are TrailSport models, so it's no surprise the brand would want to make one for the CR-V next. Some people might be disappointed by how mild the CR-V TrailSport's changes are, as it mainly amounts to all-terrain tires and styling bits, but those customers can go for the much cooler and more capable Passport TrailSport. On the flip side, the CR-V will be plenty for most people who want to occasionally drive down a dirt trail or up a snowy mountain.