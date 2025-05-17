Dead Car Battery? Here's What You Can Do Without A Charger

One of the worst feelings you can have when getting behind the wheel of your car is turning the key in the ignition, and hearing only, "click, click, click, click." That's right. Your car battery is dead. And you may not have a charger nearby.

How do you charge a car battery without a charger? Usually, this isn't a problem. More often than not, there will be a good samaritan around who will be willing to help jump-start your car, assuming one of you has jumper cables (though a jump-start won't help if your car stops while you're driving it). And there's always roadside maintenance, though that can be pretty costly without a membership. Or else we need to get a little creative to give our car battery a little juice to get going — even if it's just to drive to the nearest car repair shop.

Whatever the case, it's important to take care of our car batteries so we can keep the car running. Whether it's being mindful of turning the headlights off or simply cleaning the car battery terminals, there's a lot we can do to avoid a dead battery. Otherwise, you might find yourself looking at the following options to recharge yours.