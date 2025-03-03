What Is Dielectric Grease? More Importantly, Are You Using It Wrong?

There are a lot of confusing terms and components you may come across when you're working on your car, and while there's nothing quite as puzzling as a flux capacitor in your everyday motor, some parts can sound equally perplexing. One such workshop regular you may not be all too familiar with is dielectric grease, which isn't essential for your toolbox but can help prolong the lifespan of some components.

Dielectric grease, as you might expect, is a type of grease that can be used in several parts of your car. It's usually found around things like light bulbs and spark plugs, and not so much with typically lubricated components such as bearings and gears. The reason dielectric grease isn't used on moving parts comes down to its makeup. The material "is a viscous non-conductive waterproof substance used to protect electrical connections from corrosion and dirt," explains The Drive.

Traditionally, the sticky substance is made with a silicone base and a thickening ingredient. The base is usually polydimethylsiloxane, while the thickener may be something called amorphous fumed silica. This makeup means that dielectric grease doesn't conduct electricity, as you might have thought, and instead it insulates electrical components.