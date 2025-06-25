I've already asked our wonderful audience to tell me about their favorite French cars and their favorite Italian cars, and now that it's my turn for Question Of The Day again I'm gonna ask you about another country that has produced tons of iconic cars over the years: the United Kingdom. There are amazing British economy cars, fantastic British luxury cars, and incredible British sports cars. There's also a lot of bad British cars, and if one of those is your favorite, I'll take it. Some British car companies have been around for over one hundred years, so you've got a lot to choose from.

Dear Jalops, what's your favorite British car? I want to know. I need to know! (Partially because I need the sweet, sweet clicks.) Tell me about your favorite British car and why you chose it in the comments below, and I'll round up the best answers later this week. As usual, bonus points if it's something you've owned. Also, please don't say the McLaren F1. That's so basic.