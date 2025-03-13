Here's Everything Wrong With A $1.8 Million Aston Martin One-77 That Covered 25,000 Miles
Aston Martin built some pretty incredible models over its 110-year existence like the DB5, which found fame on the silver screen, and the DBR9, which won its class in Le Mans two years running. One of its wildest creations is the One-77, which was meant to show what the British brand could muster when it really put its mind to it.
When it premiered in 2009, the One-77 packed a roaring 7.3 liter V12 under the hood and awesome styling that took Aston's design language of the time to the extreme. Just 77 of the incredible cars were sold, each with a price tag of more than a million dollars.
Well, that's what Aston told its buyers at the time at least, as a 78th One-77 was sold to a buyer in America and it's one of the highest-mileage examples out there.
78 out of 77
The 78th One-77 started its life as a prototype car Aston Martin built for the development of its new monster. The car was displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and ran on countless race-tracks around the world during development of the One-77, as CarBuzz reports. Once all 77 One-77s were sold, an Aston collector approached the brand about restoring the prototype, as the site explains:
Two years later, this One-77 had already covered 22,000 miles. It was even used as a safety car for the Aston Martin Racing Le Mans Festival. It caught fire between its stint as a safety car and 2017, but the damage wasn't severe. By 2017, chassis #10711 had clocked 23,835 miles, and around this time, Aston Martin accepted an offer to restore the car for a large sum.
The restoration was pretty extensive, and included the installation of a new grille, new diffuser, new wheels, headlights, taillights and the entire interior as overhauled and replaced. The mechanics of the One-77 were kept intact, however, and the engine and transmission were left "undisturbed" in the process.
$45,000 For An AC Pump
Because many of the parts on this car were left fresh from the factory, it's needed its fair share of work over the past few years. After roughly 25,000 miles on the odometer, the One-77 racked up a costly list of repairs, which were documented by High Mileage Reviews over on YouTube.
In a test drive of the One-77, the channel listed off the required repairs, which include a $45,000 bill to replace the air conditioning pump and a $10,000 windshield wiper motor replacement. The mirror controls have also gone and the motor that controls the pop-up sat nav also has issues, but there's no word on what it costs to fix those parts.
Despite the high repair costs, the current owner still drives their One-77, the channel reports. That's good to hear, as this One-77 covered more miles than the three other examples that are currently for sale around the world, so at least one owner is making the most of their 750hp monster.