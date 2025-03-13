Here's Everything Wrong With A $1.8 Million Aston Martin One-77 That Covered 25,000 Miles

Aston Martin built some pretty incredible models over its 110-year existence like the DB5, which found fame on the silver screen, and the DBR9, which won its class in Le Mans two years running. One of its wildest creations is the One-77, which was meant to show what the British brand could muster when it really put its mind to it.

When it premiered in 2009, the One-77 packed a roaring 7.3 liter V12 under the hood and awesome styling that took Aston's design language of the time to the extreme. Just 77 of the incredible cars were sold, each with a price tag of more than a million dollars.

Well, that's what Aston told its buyers at the time at least, as a 78th One-77 was sold to a buyer in America and it's one of the highest-mileage examples out there.