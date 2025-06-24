Guy Drives On National Mall After Letting Intrusive Thoughts Win

We've all had moments where we thought, "I bet it would be cool to drive there," but then never actually did it. Well, one guy in Washington, D.C. let those intrusive thoughts win, and it was all caught on camera. Around 8:30 p.m. on June 21, the driver of a Jeep Patriot decided to take the scenic route through the National Mall in D.C. while it was full of folks who were enjoying the warm summer evening.

Luckily no one was hurt, according to NBC 4 Washington, but it was still an intense and dangerous scene. Video shared with the outlet shows the car driving close to pedestrians several times as they do their best to get out of the way of the car. The Patriot can be seen driving in circles around the mall as officers on motorcycles try to corral it to limited success. After a while of GTA-style antics, the driver left the mall and pulled back onto the street.

Eventually, police were able to catch up to the driver and arrest him, NBC reports. There's no word yet on what charges he'll be facing, but if I had to guess, they're going to be pretty severe. He's expected in court sometime on June 23.