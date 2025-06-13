Americans Will Likely Need To Pay Millions To Repair D.C. Streets After Trump's Military Parade

Donald Trump's birthday is this weekend, and now that he's finally a big boy, he's having Uncle Sam throw him a big parade, complete with marching Army men, zooming planes and even his favorite toy — tanks. Sure, it will reportedly cost taxpayers $45 million at a time when prices are rising, many can barely afford to pay their bills and no one has any idea how much worse the economy will get, but he wants his special day to be special. While the parade itself will be expensive, that isn't the only expected cost, though. Washington D.C. also expects to spend millions repairing its streets after the event is over, NBC News reports.

The problem is, of course, that tanks and other military vehicles are heavy. Very heavy. According to the Guardian, the parade will feature "28 M1 Abrams tanks, each weighing more than 60 tons, as well as 28 tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 wheeled Stryker combat vehicles, four tracked M-109 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and other towed artillery." Compared to the tanks, the Bradley Fighting Vehicles are relatively light, coming in at less than 30 tons each, similar to the M109 Paladins, while the Strykers are closer to 18 tons.

That's a lot of weight, and the streets of Washington, D.C., simply aren't built to handle vehicles that heavy. Tanks can be especially problematic, as we've seen in other parades around the world, since their treads have a nasty habit of chewing up asphalt. If you've ever wondered why the U.S. doesn't usually use tanks in parades, that's part of it. Plus previous presidents also didn't want to look like, you know, military dictators, who are the types who normally throw such parades.