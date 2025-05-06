New Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Promises Exploding Cars, Cool Old Trucks, And 'Fast And Furious' Shoutouts

Rockstar Games delayed "Grand Theft Auto VI" to "mid-2026" last week, but today we get our consolation prize: A new trailer, showing off a bit more of the game's story and characters compared to the last trailer's focus on setting. It also shows off plenty of the new game's vehicles, and the myriad ways in which those vehicles can be blown up, crashed, and otherwise used for crime.

"GTA VI" is full of supercars, neat old trucks, jet skis, Crown Vics, utes, and either 1,000 Ford Raptors or one Ford Raptor 1,000 times. It's actually interesting to see just how many trucks and SUVs are out on the streets of Vice City now, relative to past games in the series — vehicle bloat is real, even in the world of "Grand Theft Auto." Let's take a look at some of the automotive shenanigans and chicanery in the second "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer — and its fun little shoutout to "Fast Five."