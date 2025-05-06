New Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Promises Exploding Cars, Cool Old Trucks, And 'Fast And Furious' Shoutouts
Rockstar Games delayed "Grand Theft Auto VI" to "mid-2026" last week, but today we get our consolation prize: A new trailer, showing off a bit more of the game's story and characters compared to the last trailer's focus on setting. It also shows off plenty of the new game's vehicles, and the myriad ways in which those vehicles can be blown up, crashed, and otherwise used for crime.
"GTA VI" is full of supercars, neat old trucks, jet skis, Crown Vics, utes, and either 1,000 Ford Raptors or one Ford Raptor 1,000 times. It's actually interesting to see just how many trucks and SUVs are out on the streets of Vice City now, relative to past games in the series — vehicle bloat is real, even in the world of "Grand Theft Auto." Let's take a look at some of the automotive shenanigans and chicanery in the second "Grand Theft Auto VI" trailer — and its fun little shoutout to "Fast Five."
Updated cars
Vice City is playing host to some new cars this time around, though old classics are still here. The supercar lineup outside the Dominion Hotel in the trailer has Rockstar's takes on a modern Mercedes and what looks like a Lamborghini Sián, but there's a fan-favorite Banshee in the lineup too. Shots of normal traffic, though, show an emphasis on SUVs and trucks that previous entries in the series didn't have — even here, the hood heights keep getting taller.
Perhaps most fascinating to me is a brief shot of a motorcycle that seems to draw inspiration from the Honda Rune. It'll almost certainly turn out to be a more West Coast Choppers-style bike in the finished game, but the detail work around the headlight really looks like it could be ripped right off of Honda's weirdest, most expensive cruiser. Maybe it'll split the difference in the final game, and end up as a Honda Fury.
Fast Five, anyone?
There's also a moment, deep into the trailer, where a pickup — seemingly the same model as the Ford Raptor or Shelby-inspired truck earlier on — drags a crate behind it through the streets, sliding side to side as it goes. That feels like a very direct shout-out to "Fast Five," where Dominic Toretto and Brian O'Conner pull the same move between two blacked-out Dodge Chargers.
There's only one truck here, unless Rockstar is doing some Marvel-style edits to cut spoilers out of a trailer, but the moment still feels very inspired by the Fast series. I, for one, am looking forward to living out those heist-movie dreams. Eventually. Once it goes on sale for less than $80, because I still refuse to acknowledge that games cost that much now.