These Cars Look A Lot Cooler Than They Actually Are
Last week we asked the Jalopnik readers what car they feel looks a lot cooler than it actually is, and the results are in. I must say, there were lots of great answers, and in a weird turn of events it seems like almost everyone agreed with most of your submissions. Some trends that developed are reflected in the comments I included, so if you're a carmaker listen up: if you're going to sell a car with gullwing doors or any other kind of door that opens in a flashier manner than a normal door, you better make sure the car is mighty special, otherwise it'll end up on a list like this. Three of the 12 vehicles included in this list have doors that open like exotics yet fail to deliver the kind of driving experience that justifies them.
I agree with most answers, however there was one response that I will not stand for — someone dared to suggest that the Lexus LC looks a lot cooler than it is and I refuse to allow such slander. To read all the answers, check out the original blog.
Nobody suggested SUVs so I'm going to nominate the Jeep Patriot
I first said the Infiniti Q60 looked a lot cooler than it actually was, and I stand by that, but I want to pose an alternative: the Jeep Patriot. Everyone, including me, focused on sporty looking cars whose driving experience failed to live up to said looks, but nobody mentioned any SUVs. I'm calling out the Jeep Patriot, which shared a platform with the more car-like Compass but had more upright, traditionally rugged Jeep looks. The Patriot never truly lived up to its tough looks; the only automatic transmission offered was a dreaded CVT for goodness sake. Luckily many people don't take their SUVs off-road, so its veneer of toughness was sufficient to convince buyers to write checks.
Well that's enough about me, these are the cars that you think look a lot cooler than they actually are.
Honda CR-Z
It's always gonna be the Honda CRZ, isn't it? Supposedly a successor to the CRX, but instead of being a zippy, fun car like the original, all the joy was drained out of the looks by the parsimonious power train.
And there wasn't even a performance version to back up the looks!
Sumitted by: Stillnotatony
Lexus CT 200h
Lexus CT 200h. I was pretty excited about the prospect of grabbing a used one a few years ago until I learned that they're essentially a 2nd gen Prius and thus as equally boring to drive. And the name is so forgettable that I could never remember exactly what it was called. Even now I had to look up "Lexus version of Prius". Blah.
Submitted by: Drew Hoffmann
Plymouth Prowler
Definitely the Plymouth Prowler. If you looked at it, you would think this would be some cool intimidating hot rod-esque vehicle ready to tear up your local drag stip. But alas, it was equipped with an underpowered V6 engine and only came with an automatic transmission.
Submitted by: Nicholas Chuck
Cadillac ELR
Easily the Cadillac ELR. When this came out, every non-suv they made had a performance version, even the XTS could be had with a 410hp TT V6 and AWD, but the ELR, despite looking incredible, was a Chevy Volt with a fancy (but very goodlooking) body. It originally had a 0-60 time in the EIGHT second range, which they later lowered to the 6s but it was too late.
Shame, it really was pretty.
Submitted by: VolvoFan
Pontiac Fiero
Early versions of the Pontiac Fiero. There was so much hype around this car that we couldn't wait for it. By the time it got here it looked great, but it was so watered down that it was a huge disappointment ☹️
Submitted by: Jimboy Junio
Toyota Sera
People are importing the Toyota Sera for the funky styling and doors that inspired the McLaren F1, but are finding the Tercel underpinnings underwhelming to drive.
Submitted by: j Tso
BMW i8
BMW I8.
A supercar that could have been, yet that never was.
Submitted by: YourLocalTaco
DMC DeLorean
DMC Delorean. Mercedes Gullwing doors and 160 hp. Nope.
Submitted by: JalloHallo
Audi TT
Gotta go with the first gen Audi TT. It looked like it should be fast and nimble, but even in the 225hp trim it was bloated and mildly peppy at best. It had plenty of promise and looked oh so futuristic at the time, but it really didn't deliver on what it was promising. Don't even get my started on the ugly North American only bumper add on's that we got them with here, that was a whole different type of fail.
Submitted by: germanstyle
Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. "All show and no go" is what my friend's dad said about mine in high school. (photo is not of mine)
Submitted by: Branklins
Hyundai Veloster
The Hyundai Veloster. Sure, they made some quicker ones later; but when it first came out... disappointing. It looks like a fun little hot-hatch that could rip around in. It wasn't and it didn't.
Submitted by: James
Polestar 1
Polestar 1. absolutely perfectly proportioned grand touring coupe, hamstrung by the excessive weight of an insanely complicated plug in hybrid drive train.
Imagine if they had taken the original 2013 Volvo concept, put a sport tune on their old Yamaha V8, and released it in 2015 as an M4 / AMG-GT fighter. It would be a future classic.
Submitted by: Rexx