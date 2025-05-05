These Cars Look A Lot Cooler Than They Actually Are

Last week we asked the Jalopnik readers what car they feel looks a lot cooler than it actually is, and the results are in. I must say, there were lots of great answers, and in a weird turn of events it seems like almost everyone agreed with most of your submissions. Some trends that developed are reflected in the comments I included, so if you're a carmaker listen up: if you're going to sell a car with gullwing doors or any other kind of door that opens in a flashier manner than a normal door, you better make sure the car is mighty special, otherwise it'll end up on a list like this. Three of the 12 vehicles included in this list have doors that open like exotics yet fail to deliver the kind of driving experience that justifies them.

I agree with most answers, however there was one response that I will not stand for — someone dared to suggest that the Lexus LC looks a lot cooler than it is and I refuse to allow such slander. To read all the answers, check out the original blog.