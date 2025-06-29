Can You Trade In A Financed Car? Here's What You Need To Know

The average new car loan has a term of 68.48 months, according to the credit rating agency Experian – nearly six years of being married to your new ride. And that's just the average. Nowadays, one-fifth of all new car loans are 84 months or longer. So what happens if you've fallen out of love with your current vehicle before the loan is paid off? It might be no longer appropriate for a myriad of reasons. For example, the size of your family has changed. Or you've moved to a snowy climate and you're afraid to drive your Miata as a daily.

The good news is that you can definitely trade in a vehicle on which you're still making payments. However, the loan doesn't just vanish. If you owe more on your car than it's worth as a trade-in, that's called negative equity — sometimes referred to as being "upside down" on your loan.

One option is for car buyers to pay that difference in cash, although that might not be possible for cash-strapped consumers. Another, far more common option is for the dealership to bundle the negative equity from your old loan into the new loan for the car you're buying. That's called rolling over a loan, and we'll explain what's involved.