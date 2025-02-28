Here's Why The Dealer Doesn't Want You To Pay That Car Loan Off Right Away

Dealer income comes from three primary avenues: the vehicle, add-ons like accessories and warranties, and the loan. The first is the profit on the car itself. In the case of a new car, the dealer has their wholesale cost, often referred to as a "dealer invoice," and the retail cost is the MSRP (or "sticker price"). The gap between these two is not as wide as most consumers think, usually about 5%. Even on used cars, by the time the dealer factors in the reconditioning and overhead cost, they typically aren't making several thousands of dollars in margin between what they bought it for and what they sell it for. Savvy shoppers may score a deal on a car at, or even below, the dealer's "cost" for a new or used model.

Therefore, most dealers rely on the "back office" or finance to make a chunk of their profit. Dealers are happy to sell you extended warranties and service plans that, more often than not, don't give the consumer a great value considering their cost. There are exceptions to this rule but, statistically, most buyers don't get the full monetary benefit from these plans.

Then there is the profit that happens when you get a loan. In this arena a dealer can profit from the interest rate: this practice is known as "dealer reserve." If a dealer says they have you "approved" at a 7% APR, but they really have you approved at 5%, you take that 7% loan and they get to pocket the 2% difference. This is why it is critical to get pre-approvals from other lenders before you shop for your next car, especially if your credit score is below 700, as the "reserve" tactic is commonly targeted towards buyers who don't have great credit.