McLaren Officially Announces Hypercar Racing Program, CEO Zak Brown Teams Up With United Autosports Co-Owner Zak Brown To Race At Le Mans

McLaren Automotive is busy celebrating the 30th anniversary of its 1995 Le Mans 24 victory this year at the race track, and as part of those celebrations finally announced that it's getting serious about racing in the FIA WEC's burgeoning Hypercar category. With 21 vehicles in the class on the grid in 2025, featuring entries from Porsche, Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot, Alpine, BMW, Toyota, and Aston Martin, the Papaya orange team is looking to add itself to the mix in 2027. While McLaren is looking quite strong in its racing efforts right now with wins in Formula 1, IndyCar, and Formula E in recent seasons, its GT racing program, a partnership with United Autosports in FIA WEC running the 720S GT3 Evo, has provided somewhat mediocre results. Perhaps elevating the program from the LMGT3 category to the hotly contested Hypercar overall victory will yield better.

How did McLaren come to partner with United Autosports in the first place? Well, McLaren CEO Zak Brown is a co-founder and co-owner of United Autosports, so it seems like the choice was pretty simple. I imagine the conversation went something like this; "Hey Zak, do you want to race McLarens at Le Mans? Why yes Zak, I would." I'm sure there were a few handshakes and contracts to follow, but that's probably the gist of it. And no shade against Mr. Brown, he's managed to turn McLaren Racing around from the brink of death to a title contender in Formula One in just a handful of years, so he might know a thing or two about funding and managing a successful motorsport concern.